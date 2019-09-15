|
|
Thomas J. DeRosier, age 68 of Gurnee, IL, died suddenly on Saturday, August 31, 2019; loving son of the late Robert J. DeRosier and Mary J. Szewczyk; dear father of Ava DeRosier; cherished brother to Susan D. (Jack) Shea, Daniel R. DeRosier, and Mary D. (Carol Fachini) DeRosier and the late Barbara J. (Richard) Mruz and the late Donna M. DeRosier. Tom worked as a professional fisherman in the Pacific Northwest waters for many years. He later returned to the Midwest and began a 20 year career with The City of Highland Park. In 2014 Tom retired as the Transportation Manager. A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday, September 28th; 1:00PM to 4:00PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St., (1 blk. So. of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove. Private Family Interment. 630/968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2019