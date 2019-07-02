|
Thomas J. Dolan, age 86, of Lombard. U.S. Army Veteran, Korean War era. Beloved husband of Rita nee Citera; loving father of Angela (Ron) Ladniak; fond grandfather of Stacey (Mike) Lane, Michael (Katrina) Reimer Matthew Reimer; great-grandfather of 5: Jeremy, Joe, Jack, Joshua and Jocelyn. Memorial Mass Saturday, July 6, 10:30 AM at St. Pius X Church, 1025 E. Madison St., Lombard. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or , 8430 West Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Info www.brustfuneralhome.com or 888-629-0094.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 2 to July 3, 2019