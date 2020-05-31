I was a habitue of Grandpa's Place when i lived in Glenview. I and the other members of my Indian Princesses (Yuma) tribe, Lloyd , Dick, Jerry, Ben, Mike often met there after a meeting or camp out. I was delighted and surprised when the proprietor, Tom Dwyer, ended up in the same independent living facility in Oak Park that I did. He was my friend and neighbor there for twelve years. In both locations he was one of the finest men I have ever met.

Roger Beltrami

Neighbor