Thomas J. Fahey
Thomas J. Fahey, age 58, of Elmhurst, longtime employee of Ft. Dearborn and WEI; dedicated girls basketball coach with Elmhurst Knights; beloved husband of Amy R., nee Howatt; devoted father of Molly; loving brother of Bill (Katie), Mary (Vince) Allendorf, Susan (Brian) Reardon, Kathy (Dennis) Wojcicki, John (Jennifer) and the late Jimmy Fahey; cherished son of the late Eleanor, nee Crnich, and the late William Fahey; dear uncle of 22 and great-uncle 14; fond Godfather of 3. Visitation Sunday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Friends and family are asked to meet Monday, at 9:15 for a 9:30 Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 134 Arthur Street, Elmhurst. Interment St. Peter's Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, please note that the family thanks all attendees in advance for their show of support, however facility capacity is limited and we request all attendees maintain social distancing, wear a mask and be respectful of the time so all have a chance to pay their condolences. Livestream link and information to reserve your space for Mass available through the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to IC Catholic Prep, 217 Cottage Hill Avenue, Elmhurst, IL 60126. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Gibbons Funeral Home
NOV
16
Mass of Christian Burial
09:15 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
November 13, 2020
Harvest Sunflower Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bill Bryand
Classmate
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Gibbons Family
