Thomas J. Flood of Riverside, age 68. Retired CPD and a retired Funeral Director. Devoted husband of Jean, nee Moran; dearest step-father of Cora, Camille and Thomas Di Monte; loving grandfather of 12; beloved son of the late Edward and Isabella Flood; fond brother of the Honorable Lawrence Flood and James (Cheryl) Flood; caring cousin and friend to many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Mary Church, 126 Herrick Rd., Riverside for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment private. Arrangements entrusted to The Original Kuratko Family - Brian D. Kuratko, Director. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019