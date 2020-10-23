Thomas J. Hartnett, age 90, of Naples, FL and Elmhurst, IL; beloved husband of the late Nancy, nee Levens; loving father of Michael (Susan), Elizabeth (Greg) Gehrke, Tom (Mary), Jim (Kristin) and George (Amy) Hartnett; cherished grandfather of Sam (Blair), Connor, Albert (Jacqueline), Peter, Will (Amy), Harry, Anna (Michael) Metzler, Ali, Emily, Hannah, Colin (Kristie Szczech), Paige, Tim (Katie) Lennox and Katie (Matt) Kamhi and the late Mary Carroll Gehrke; devoted great-grandfather of Vivian and Maeve Hartnett, Kenzie Lennox and Evie Kamhi; dear brother of Michael (Joan) Hartnett and the late Ann Cotner and John Hartnett; longtime companion of June Hart. Visitation Sunday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of St. Charles Road), Elmhurst. Friends and family will meet Monday, 9:15 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 9:30 a.m at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 134 Arthur Street, Elmhurst. Interment Private. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, please note that the family thanks all attendees in advance for their show of support, however facility capacity is limited and we request all attendees maintain social distancing, wear a mask and be respectful of the time so all have a chance to pay their condolences. Livestream service available through the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mary Carroll Gehrke to the MDA, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, Illinois 60601. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com