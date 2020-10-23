1/1
Thomas J. Hartnett
Thomas J. Hartnett, age 90, of Naples, FL and Elmhurst, IL; beloved husband of the late Nancy, nee Levens; loving father of Michael (Susan), Elizabeth (Greg) Gehrke, Tom (Mary), Jim (Kristin) and George (Amy) Hartnett; cherished grandfather of Sam (Blair), Connor, Albert (Jacqueline), Peter, Will (Amy), Harry, Anna (Michael) Metzler, Ali, Emily, Hannah, Colin (Kristie Szczech), Paige, Tim (Katie) Lennox and Katie (Matt) Kamhi and the late Mary Carroll Gehrke; devoted great-grandfather of Vivian and Maeve Hartnett, Kenzie Lennox and Evie Kamhi; dear brother of Michael (Joan) Hartnett and the late Ann Cotner and John Hartnett; longtime companion of June Hart. Visitation Sunday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of St. Charles Road), Elmhurst. Friends and family will meet Monday, 9:15 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 9:30 a.m at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 134 Arthur Street, Elmhurst. Interment Private. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, please note that the family thanks all attendees in advance for their show of support, however facility capacity is limited and we request all attendees maintain social distancing, wear a mask and be respectful of the time so all have a chance to pay their condolences. Livestream service available through the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mary Carroll Gehrke to the MDA, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, Illinois 60601. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Gibbons Funeral Home
OCT
26
Visitation
09:15 - 09:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
OCT
26
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
October 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Gibbons Family
