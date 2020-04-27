Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Thomas J. Hester


1938 - 2020
Thomas J. Hester Obituary
Thomas J. Hester, age 82, passed away on April 25, 2020. From his birth in Chicago, on February 9, 1938 to his death he affected every person he met with his humor, pure joy, and unconditional love and acceptance. He was born on the west side of Chicago to Patrick and Julia (Grealis) Hester and was the oldest of three boys. Tom served in the US Army and upon release, pursued his talent as a painter and entrepreneur, founding Hester Painting & Decorating in 1968. His eye for color and vision for design were unmatched. An avid softball player into his 50's, his team, the DieHards, were propelled to multiple championships by his spectacular pitching skills and the talent and competitive nature of his four sons who joined him on the field. Tom will affectionately always be remembered as Handsome Tom Hester (HTH). He was preceded in death by his son, Danny (9/29/01), and is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Marianne, nee Freibert; sons, Jeff (Julie), Tom (Jenny) and Steve (Heather); 14 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. A private funeral service and interment will be held. A public Memorial Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church, Skokie, will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Tom's memory to , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL, 60607; . Funeral information: 847-673-6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
