Thomas J. Hohman, Sr., 92, of Hillside and St. Domitilla's passed away at home on April 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary C. "Kay" (nee McCann) for 61 years. Son of Phillip and Margaret (nee Stanley), loving father of Thomas J. Jr., Margaret (Mark) Fogarty, Maureen (Paul) Bohmbach, Mark (Vicki), Mary (Michael) Belmonte, and Michael (Amy). Adored Papa to seventeen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Survived by his three in-laws, many nieces and nephews, and great-neices and great-nephews. United States Army veteran, member of I.B.E.W. Local #9. Memorial mass to be held at St Domitilla's church, Saturday June 1, 2019 at 11:30am. Located at 4940 Washington St. Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations gratefully accepted by St. Domitilla's Church or Miseracordia.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019