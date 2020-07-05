Thomas J. Horn, age 73, a resident of Compton and Rosemont, IL, passed away on June 30, 2020. He was born on May 8, 1947 in Berwyn, IL. Tom is survived by his loving mother, Pearl L. Horn; his dear sister, Pamela (John) Nelson; his niece, Alicia (Matt) Smorynski and nephew, John Franklin Nelson; as wel as his great nieces and nephew, Cadence, Matthew and Pamilyn. He was preceded in death by his father, Franklin G. Horn. All are invited to gather on Tuesday, July 7, 11:00 AM for the graveside committal service at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville was entrusted with arrangements. For information call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com