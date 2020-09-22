1/1
Thomas J. Hubberts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas J. Hubberts, age 71, of Mt. Prospect passed away unexpectedly in his home on September 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Geldmyer) for over 38 years, and loving father of Eileen (Craig) Doran, Kathleen (Thomas) Riesing, and Patricia (Leo) Pisman. Proud grandfather of Kate, Jack, James, Henry, Ella, and Alex. Fond brother of James, Lawrence, and Robert. Brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Thomas was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Illinois Bell/AT&T after 33 years of service. After he retired, he became a residential real estate appraiser for nine years.

He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph J. and Kathleen (Hyland).

Visitation will be Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 4-8 PM and on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 10 AM until the time of the service at 11 AM, at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines.

In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Service
11:00 AM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
8472535423
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 21, 2020
We were shocked to hear of Tom's passing. He was best man at our wedding 38 years ago. There were some great times with him and sue at our home playing cards. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Sue and her family during this difficult time. R.I.P. Tom.
Pat and Tim Reese
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved