Thomas J. Hubberts, age 71, of Mt. Prospect passed away unexpectedly in his home on September 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Geldmyer) for over 38 years, and loving father of Eileen (Craig) Doran, Kathleen (Thomas) Riesing, and Patricia (Leo) Pisman. Proud grandfather of Kate, Jack, James, Henry, Ella, and Alex. Fond brother of James, Lawrence, and Robert. Brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Thomas was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Illinois Bell/AT&T after 33 years of service. After he retired, he became a residential real estate appraiser for nine years.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph J. and Kathleen (Hyland).
Visitation will be Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 4-8 PM and on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 10 AM until the time of the service at 11 AM, at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines.
In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project
(woundedwarriorproject.org
).