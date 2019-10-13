Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Thomas J. Jensen Obituary
Thomas J. Jensen 87, dearly beloved husband of Lois Jean Jensen, (nee Parffrey) for 66 years, passed away on Wednesday October 9, 2019, joining his late son Dean and parents Cora and Chris B. Jensen in eternal life. Dear brother of Robert (late Joan) Jensen. Loving father of Marylou (Neal) Conners, late Dean (late Patricia) Jensen, Don (Kathleen) Jensen and Debbie Jensen. Loving grandfather to Angela (Scott), Kristy (Dan), Nick (Jennifer), Tom (Kim), Michael (Cory), Jeff, and James. Proud Great-Grandfather of Patrick, David, Clayton, Jude, Lucy and Jack. Visitation Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 8:30 a.m. until time of Service 10:30 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
