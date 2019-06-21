Home

Thomas Kotek
Thomas J. Kotek Obituary
Thomas J. Kotek, age 76, formerly of Chicago, Downers Grove, and Lemont, IL, passed away June 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Sandra Kotek, for 42 years of marriage; loving brother of Dan, Annie, Bernie, Mary Ellen, Lori, Kathy, John, Claire, Joe, and Phil; cherished uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Tom retired from Argonne National Laboratory after 45 years of dedicated service. Tom sang, and he had a beautiful voice, which could be heard in the St. Patrick Church Choir. Visitation Sunday, from 3 – 7 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services Monday, June 24, 2019, 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home, to St. Patrick Church for Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 21, 2019
