Thomas J. Kotek, age 76, formerly of Chicago, Downers Grove, and Lemont, IL, passed away June 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Sandra Kotek, for 42 years of marriage; loving brother of Dan, Annie, Bernie, Mary Ellen, Lori, Kathy, John, Claire, Joe, and Phil; cherished uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Tom retired from Argonne National Laboratory after 45 years of dedicated service. Tom sang, and he had a beautiful voice, which could be heard in the St. Patrick Church Choir. Visitation Sunday, from 3 – 7 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services Monday, June 24, 2019, 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home, to St. Patrick Church for Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 21, 2019