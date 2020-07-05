1/1
Thomas J. Leahy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas J Leahy, Retired CFD Captain, Member of Local 134 IBEW, Korean War Veteran USMC. Beloved husband of Peggy, nee Munnelly. Dear father of Liam (Shannon) Leahy, Terry (James) Crowe, Eileen (Kevin) Sprow, and Peggy Keane. Loving grandfather of Tom, Bryan, Sean (Kara) & Haley Crowe; Patrick, Shaun, and Kieran Leahy; Shannon (Morgan) Moore, Jacqueline Keane and great grandfather of Cannon, Elliot, Scarlet and Maggie. Devoted son of the late Jonathan and Mabel, nee Rochford. Dear brother of the late Jack and Dorothy. During his 34 year career with the Chicago Fire Department, Tom Leahy demonstrated valor and great skill as a fire fighter. His dedication to fire fighting lead to successive promotions as Engineer, Lieutenant and Captain. Held in respect by contemporaries Tom Leahy was voted Vice President of the Fire Officers Association. In his retirement Tom influenced innovative fire investigation as a Consultant with Packer Engineering, Naperville, for several years; working with his friend Dr. Robert Wargin solving many fire related cases. Memorial mass to be held later. In lieu of flowers the family wishes you donate to your favorite charity. 773-779-4411



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved