Thomas J Leahy, Retired CFD Captain, Member of Local 134 IBEW, Korean War Veteran USMC. Beloved husband of Peggy, nee Munnelly. Dear father of Liam (Shannon) Leahy, Terry (James) Crowe, Eileen (Kevin) Sprow, and Peggy Keane. Loving grandfather of Tom, Bryan, Sean (Kara) & Haley Crowe; Patrick, Shaun, and Kieran Leahy; Shannon (Morgan) Moore, Jacqueline Keane and great grandfather of Cannon, Elliot, Scarlet and Maggie. Devoted son of the late Jonathan and Mabel, nee Rochford. Dear brother of the late Jack and Dorothy. During his 34 year career with the Chicago Fire Department, Tom Leahy demonstrated valor and great skill as a fire fighter. His dedication to fire fighting lead to successive promotions as Engineer, Lieutenant and Captain. Held in respect by contemporaries Tom Leahy was voted Vice President of the Fire Officers Association. In his retirement Tom influenced innovative fire investigation as a Consultant with Packer Engineering, Naperville, for several years; working with his friend Dr. Robert Wargin solving many fire related cases. Memorial mass to be held later. In lieu of flowers the family wishes you donate to your favorite charity
. 773-779-4411