Thomas J. Magrady, of Bolingbrook, born in Chicago on September 28, 1947, passed away on June 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Vicki Magrady, nee Nelson. Son of the late Walter J. and Mary M. Magrady, nee Walsh. Treasured brother of Mary (Edmund) O'Brien, Patrick (Geralyn) Magrady, Kathleen (Walter) Roy, Peggy (Michael) Fox, and Robert (Georgette) Magrady. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Tom had a lifelong love of sports and spent as much of his time as he could playing, watching, reading about and discussing them. Covid-19 restrictions will prevent a traditional wake and funeral mass, but there will be a celebration of his life later, hopefully in late September around his birthday. Interment will be private at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Hayes Funeral & Cremation Service, 630-536-9507

Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 13, 2020.
