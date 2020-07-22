1/
Thomas J. Maloney
1928 - 2020
Thomas J. Maloney, 91, of Chicago, IL, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. One of eight siblings, he was born on September 11, 1928 in Chicago, the son of the late W. Joseph and Gertrude (MacLaughlin) Maloney. Tom was a U.S. Army veteran and also participated in Navy ROTC during college at Marquette University. Living in Dallas, TX, he met Margaret Lutz, and they married in 1962. Longtime residents of Long Beach, Indiana, they were married for 49 years until Margaret's death in 2012. Survived by two children, son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Cindy Maloney; daughter and son-in-law, Maureen and Brian White; and two much-loved grandchildren, Connor and Kelly Maloney. His surviving siblings include Bernadette Dressel, Joseph and Peggy Maloney, Richard and Linda Maloney, Carol Maloney Reyes and Margaret Mary and Gerald Hanlon. He was a fond uncle and friend of many who was always willing to share a story, joke or a piece of Tom's Toffee. Services are private with interment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the National Shrine of St Jude at https://shrineofstjude.org/. Arrangements were entrusted to The Original Lamb Family Funeral & Cremation Service, Rose Lamb Director 708-710-9549.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
July 22, 2020
Very sorry for your loss.
kim lewis
Friend
July 22, 2020
Grove of 100 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Travis Messina
July 22, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Rene Campos
