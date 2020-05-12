Thomas J. McCarthy, age 88, U.S. Army veteran 1953-1955, a devoted family man and Naperville, IL resident, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 at the Alliance Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie, WI surrounded by the love of his family. He was born on July 20, 1931 in Chicago, IL. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 12, 2020.