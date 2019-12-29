|
|
Thomas J. McSweeney, 89, of Scottsdale, AZ, surrounded by his loved ones, went home to Jesus on December 26, 2019. Tom was born on November 22,1930. He is survived by his wife Kathy; his children, Linda (deceased) (Cam), Tommy (Julie), Janet (Jim), Peggy (Jerry), Jo, Steve, Sheila, 22 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren & his stepchildren George(Eleni ), Phil (Brehan) and Sis. Tom will be remembered by all for his frankness, humor and endless generosity. A celebration of life mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 10815 N. 84th St., Scottsdale followed by a private interment for immediate family. All are welcome to a luncheon to be held at the Ancala Country Club following the Mass. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley - Scottsdale.
A Memorial mass Will be held at St Pius Catholic Church in Lombard IL TBD
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019