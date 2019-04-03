|
|
Thomas J. Meade, age 95; beloved husband of Patricia Meade, nee Schmitt; loving father of Anita (the late Thomas) Calistro, Christopher (Joy), Dennis (Corki), Mary Anne, Matthew (Marcia), Peter (Mary), David (Beth), the late Thomas III and Jude; dear grandfather of Daniel, David, Sean, Patrick, Phillip, Jill, Caitlin, Raymond, Thomas, Michael, Colleen, Chase, Joseph, Colin, Jack and Cathleen; great grandfather of Ryan, Lucas, Mia, and Flora June; fond brother of the late Veronica Fahey, Margaret Wright, Jack and Robert Meade. Visitation Thursday 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Friday 10:45 AM from Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove to St. Joan of Arc Church. Mass 11:45 AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to Misericordia Heart of Mercy. www.misericordia.com, appreciated. 630/968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2019