Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
going to Visitation Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Visitation Church
Thomas J. Millon Sr., 93, of Oak Brook. Beloved husband of Suzanne nee Hemp; loving father of Thomas (Debra) Millon Jr., Marcia Cornett, Anne (Rick) Leonatti and Kevin (Fio) Millon; cherished grandfather of Andrew (Carrie), Alex, Michael, Laura and Gaby; great grandfather of Kelby; brother of David, Joan, William and the late Robert; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 9:30 a.m. until time of prayers 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, going to Visitation Church. Mass at 11:00 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated for the Helping Paws Animal Shelter, 2500 Harding Ln., Woodstock, IL 60098. Funeral info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 2, 2019
