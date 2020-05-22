Thomas J. O'Brien
Thomas J. O'Brien, 86, of Glenview passed away on May 12, 2020. Tom was the devoted husband of 50 years to the late Anne Sheil O'Brien, and is survived by his daughters, Anne (Eric) Sandlund of Mill Valley, CA, and Elizabeth (Steve) Kendall of Winnetka, IL, and his son, Austin (Diane) O'Brien of Wrangell, AK. Tom will be missed forever by his beloved grandchildren: Jack, Clare and Billy Sandlund; Stephen and Caroline Kendall; and Jing and Sophie O'Brien. Funeral services are provided by N.H Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to U of California San Francisco's Brain Tumor Center are appreciated (https://braintumorcenter.ucsf.edu/make-gift). For extended obituary go to www.nhscotthanekamp.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 22, 2020.
