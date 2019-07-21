Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Reidy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Reidy


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. Reidy Obituary
Thomas J. Reidy, age 74, of Chicago, IL, passed away on July 17, 2019 in Chicago, IL. He was born December 22, 1944 in Chicago, IL to the late Anne and Thomas Reidy. Thomas is survived by his brother-in-law Daniel McKernan; nieces and nephews Mary McKay (Jan Browne), Joseph (Lisa) McKernan, and Dan (Bridget) McKernan. He is preceded in death by his sister Mary Anne. McKernan. Thomas was a proud veteran of the United States Army and a former police officer for the Chicago Police Department. All services are private. Interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) at 1801 W Warner Ave. Ste. 202 Chicago, IL 60613. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services. For more information, please call (630)355-0213.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now