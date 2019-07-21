|
|
Thomas J. Reidy, age 74, of Chicago, IL, passed away on July 17, 2019 in Chicago, IL. He was born December 22, 1944 in Chicago, IL to the late Anne and Thomas Reidy. Thomas is survived by his brother-in-law Daniel McKernan; nieces and nephews Mary McKay (Jan Browne), Joseph (Lisa) McKernan, and Dan (Bridget) McKernan. He is preceded in death by his sister Mary Anne. McKernan. Thomas was a proud veteran of the United States Army and a former police officer for the Chicago Police Department. All services are private. Interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) at 1801 W Warner Ave. Ste. 202 Chicago, IL 60613. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services. For more information, please call (630)355-0213.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019