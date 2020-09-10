1/2
Thomas J. Rogers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Thomas J. Rogers, DDS, 88, was loved and prayed into the next life while surrounded by his cherished family on Sept. 2. He was the dear husband of Barbara J. and the late Carol M. and the loving, much-admired father of Pattie (David Bolter), John (Barbara) and Lynn (Michael) Petrak. To say that he was proud of his grandchildren – Kevin, Samantha, Matthew, Christine, Katie, Jack and Annie – is an understatement; they were the light of his long, full life. He is also survived by his sister, Cornelia French Stagg of Savannah, GA, and his nieces and nephew. Born and raised in the South Shore neighborhood of Chicago, he was a proud graduate and longtime supporter of St. Ignatius College Prep (1950) and the University of Notre Dame (1954). After serving in the United States Army Dental Corps upon graduation from Loyola Dental School, he practiced dentistry in Villa Park for nearly 40 years. Former member (and regular reunion organizer) of the Elmhurst Jaycees, the Chicago Dental Society and the Immaculate Conception High School Parents Club, among several other organizations. Whether you knew him as "Doc", Honey, Tommy Joe, Daddio, Papa or Bumpa, you understood that he was a man guided by faith, principle, generosity and skill, from fixing a crown to building a dock at his beloved summer home on Hamlin Lake in Ludington, Michigan. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later time to accommodate his many friends and loved ones. In his honor, you can pray the Hail Mary, hum the Notre Dame Fight Song or toast to "Health, Happiness, Love and Peace" with a vodka gimlet on the rocks with lots of ice. Those wishing to make a contribution in his memory are encouraged to donate to IC Catholic Prep, Attn: Development Office, 217 S. Cottage Hill Ave. Elmhurst, IL 60126 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
September 9, 2020
Always enjoyed the Christmas card each year with the grandkids- he will be missed.
Mary & Roy Zenor
Friend
September 9, 2020
Pat--I can see your smile in your Dad's smile. What a beautiful photo to capture his joy for life.
Paula Reiter
Friend
September 9, 2020
We are so glad we were able to meet Thomas at your wedding, Pat. What a nice man, and how much of you I saw in him.
Brian Herteen
Friend
September 9, 2020
Nicely written, he was an Old Soldier, from a more nobler era. May he Rest In Peace, guided by his family’s love and devotion.
David Bolter, COL US Army (ret)
Family
September 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Gibbons Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved