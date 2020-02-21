|
|
Thomas J. Sherlock Sr., 69, a former longtime resident of Wheaton, born April 10, 1950 he passed away February 19, 2020. Loving husband of the late Donna M. Sherlock (nee Culhane) for 41 years. He is survived by his children Kelly Ann (Steve) Woodruff and Thomas J. Sherlock Jr.; his grandchildren, Allison & Kaitlin Woodruff and Finnegan & Emerson Sherlock.
He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas J. and Shirley L. (nee Enright) Sherlock. Memorial Visitation Monday February 24, 2020 from 3 to 9 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Services conclude at the funeral home. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com or (630) 668-0016.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2020