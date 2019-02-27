Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Sweeney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Sweeney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas J. Sweeney Obituary
Thomas J. Sweeney, 84, of the Galena Territory, a retired Chicago Police Officer. Loving husband of the late Kathleen Francis Pritchard. Passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Rockford, IL. Funeral mass will be 11 AM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Galena and where friends may gather after 10 AM until time of mass. Military honors will be accorded at the church following the mass, by the Galena VFW #2665 and American Legion Post #193. Burial will be at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family. Tom proudly served in the U.S. Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Intrepid where he saw action during the Lebanon Crisis. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame, Class of 1956. Tom received a Master's Degree in Criminal Justice from Lewis University, Class of 1984. He served as the Assistant Director for the City of Chicago Office of Municipal Investigation. Tom was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, American Legion, Elks, Knights of Columbus and Notre Dame Alumni Association. He was an avid life-long Chicago White Sox fan. Tom is survived by son, Brian (Griselda), Sgt. C.P.D., daughter Mary Beth (Dennis) Argudo and a granddaughter Nicole Argudo. He was the brother of the late Edward, Leo and Celeste (Ahern). In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Salvation Army. Online condolence may be left www.furlongfuneralchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.