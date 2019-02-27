Thomas J. Sweeney, 84, of the Galena Territory, a retired Chicago Police Officer. Loving husband of the late Kathleen Francis Pritchard. Passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Rockford, IL. Funeral mass will be 11 AM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Galena and where friends may gather after 10 AM until time of mass. Military honors will be accorded at the church following the mass, by the Galena VFW #2665 and American Legion Post #193. Burial will be at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family. Tom proudly served in the U.S. Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Intrepid where he saw action during the Lebanon Crisis. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame, Class of 1956. Tom received a Master's Degree in Criminal Justice from Lewis University, Class of 1984. He served as the Assistant Director for the City of Chicago Office of Municipal Investigation. Tom was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, American Legion, Elks, Knights of Columbus and Notre Dame Alumni Association. He was an avid life-long Chicago White Sox fan. Tom is survived by son, Brian (Griselda), Sgt. C.P.D., daughter Mary Beth (Dennis) Argudo and a granddaughter Nicole Argudo. He was the brother of the late Edward, Leo and Celeste (Ahern). In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Salvation Army. Online condolence may be left www.furlongfuneralchapel.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary