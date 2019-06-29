Thomas J. Szwaya, 71, died suddenly on June 26, 2019. He was the loving husband of Jean M. Szwaya (nee: Dahlgren) for 21 years. Devoted father of Krystle (Edward) Downs, Sandra (Ernie) Marcum, Michael (Marji) Szwaya, Jeffrey (Natalie) Szwaya, Kevin (Andrea) Szwaya and the late Matthew Szwaya. Dear brother of Susan (Larry) Henderson, James (Marta) Szwaya and Robert (Amy) Szwaya. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews and caring Grandfather to his grandchildren who made his blue eyes smile. Tom graduated from Weber High School, where he made friendships that lasted his entire life. Tom honorably served his country in the Naval Reserves. He owned and was the President of Master Machine Products, Inc., in Chicago, for over 25 years. Tom loved spending time outdoors, whether it was golf, horseback riding, or attending concerts. An avid music lover, his interests spanned all genres. He cherished moments with his family, especially attending White Sox games. Day games were his favorite. He will forever be remembered for his meticulous attention to detail and his strong and loving embrace. Visitation Sunday June 30th, from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. 7000 S. Madison Street, Willowbrook. Funeral service Monday July 1st prayers 9:15 am at the funeral home proceeding to Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church 701 Plainfield Road, Darien for Mass 10:00 am. Interment: Fairmount-Willow Hills Memorial Park. Information: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 29 to June 30, 2019