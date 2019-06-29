Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
630-325-2300
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:15 AM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
701 Plainfield Road
Darien, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Szwaya
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Szwaya

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. Szwaya Obituary
Thomas J. Szwaya, 71, died suddenly on June 26, 2019. He was the loving husband of Jean M. Szwaya (nee: Dahlgren) for 21 years. Devoted father of Krystle (Edward) Downs, Sandra (Ernie) Marcum, Michael (Marji) Szwaya, Jeffrey (Natalie) Szwaya, Kevin (Andrea) Szwaya and the late Matthew Szwaya. Dear brother of Susan (Larry) Henderson, James (Marta) Szwaya and Robert (Amy) Szwaya. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews and caring Grandfather to his grandchildren who made his blue eyes smile. Tom graduated from Weber High School, where he made friendships that lasted his entire life. Tom honorably served his country in the Naval Reserves. He owned and was the President of Master Machine Products, Inc., in Chicago, for over 25 years. Tom loved spending time outdoors, whether it was golf, horseback riding, or attending concerts. An avid music lover, his interests spanned all genres. He cherished moments with his family, especially attending White Sox games. Day games were his favorite. He will forever be remembered for his meticulous attention to detail and his strong and loving embrace. Visitation Sunday June 30th, from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. 7000 S. Madison Street, Willowbrook. Funeral service Monday July 1st prayers 9:15 am at the funeral home proceeding to Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church 701 Plainfield Road, Darien for Mass 10:00 am. Interment: Fairmount-Willow Hills Memorial Park. Information: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 29 to June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now