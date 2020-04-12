|
|
Beloved son of Gloria and the late Jack; dear brother of John Jr. and the late Paul; nephew, cousin, and friend of many. Proud grad of QAS, Loyola Academy, and Loyola University-Chicago. Due to the Covid-19 crisis services will be held privately. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Tom's name may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago IL 60660, misericordia.com. Friends are encouraged to share stories and condolences on Tom's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com. For more information please call 773-736-3833.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020