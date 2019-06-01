Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Velasquez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Velasquez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas J. Velasquez Obituary
71, passed suddenly May 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Teresa, devoted son of Petra(Pat) and the late Thomas. Father to Laura(Robert) and Anthony(Jessica) and preceded in death by daughter Jaclyn Marie and grandchildren Olivia Sola, Chloe Jaclyn and Quentin Anthony. Grandfather to Jack. Loving brother to Donald, Arthur (Alison) and Elizabeth. Uncle to Nicole(David), Nathan,James(Jane),Julia and Arthur, Jr. Former wife Elsie Sullivan. Thoughtful nephew and cousin. A lifelong baseball player and fan, Tommy was a beloved teammate and friend to many. Visitation: Friday May 31, 2019 at Fullerton Funeral Home(Pietryka) 5735 W. Fullerton Avenue, Chicago, IL 4-9pm, Mass: Saturday, June 1, 2019 10am, St. Pascal 6199 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago, Internment: Sacred Heart Northbrook, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.