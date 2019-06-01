|
|
71, passed suddenly May 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Teresa, devoted son of Petra(Pat) and the late Thomas. Father to Laura(Robert) and Anthony(Jessica) and preceded in death by daughter Jaclyn Marie and grandchildren Olivia Sola, Chloe Jaclyn and Quentin Anthony. Grandfather to Jack. Loving brother to Donald, Arthur (Alison) and Elizabeth. Uncle to Nicole(David), Nathan,James(Jane),Julia and Arthur, Jr. Former wife Elsie Sullivan. Thoughtful nephew and cousin. A lifelong baseball player and fan, Tommy was a beloved teammate and friend to many. Visitation: Friday May 31, 2019 at Fullerton Funeral Home(Pietryka) 5735 W. Fullerton Avenue, Chicago, IL 4-9pm, Mass: Saturday, June 1, 2019 10am, St. Pascal 6199 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago, Internment: Sacred Heart Northbrook, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 1, 2019