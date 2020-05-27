Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas J. Wallace, native of Connemara, County Galway. Beloved Husband of Mary nee Reilly for 54 years. Loving father of Maureen (Finbarr) Deely, John (Sandy) and Nancy (Sean) Lynch. Proud grandfather of Brittany, Cate, Seamus, Molly and Padraig. Dear brother of Bridget Lawlor, Nan Gannon, and the late Pat, Mary and Nora. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Mr. Wallace's funeral services and interment are private. Go mbeanai Dia dhuit. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Jaeger Funeral Home (773) 545-1320.





