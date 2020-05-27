Thomas J. Wallace
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas J. Wallace, native of Connemara, County Galway. Beloved Husband of Mary nee Reilly for 54 years. Loving father of Maureen (Finbarr) Deely, John (Sandy) and Nancy (Sean) Lynch. Proud grandfather of Brittany, Cate, Seamus, Molly and Padraig. Dear brother of Bridget Lawlor, Nan Gannon, and the late Pat, Mary and Nora. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Mr. Wallace's funeral services and interment are private. Go mbeanai Dia dhuit. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Jaeger Funeral Home (773) 545-1320.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jaeger Funeral Home
3526 N. Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60641
773-545-1320
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved