Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:45 AM
St. Michael Church

Thomas J. Walsh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. Walsh Obituary
Age 90 Beloved husband of Margaret "Mickey" Walsh (nee Sheridan). Loving father of Kathleen (James) Herbert, Patricia (John) Trahey, Thomas (Cheryl) Walsh, Margaret "Peggy" (Douglas) Paluch, Terrence (Christina) Walsh. Proud grandfather of James (Adriana), Michael (Shannon), Megan (Christopher), Bridget, Laura (Lane), Jack, Thomas (Gina), Amanda (Taylor), Alison, Douglas (Isaeika), Daniel (Kelliann), Kevin (Marissa), Robert, Elizabeth (Kyle), Jane, Charles, Colin, and Mary Kate. Adoring great grandfather of Logan, Keagan, Kendall, Jackson, Fiona, Sean, Dylan, Declan, Gabriel, Joshua, Caroline, Addison, Brady, Thomas, and Emmett. Dear brother of Marie Schuering and the late Kathleen Evaldson. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Friend to many. Retired Lieutenant for CPD, soloist for CPD and St. Thomas More, Choir member of St. Michael Church. Proud member of the Orland Park Law Enforcement Organization. Proudly served in the Navy Reserve prior to the Korean War and served in the Army during Korean War. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Vincent DePaul www.stvincentdepaul.net/give. Visitation Wednesday 4-9 p.m. Funeral 10:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street Orland Park, IL to St. Michael Church Mass 10:45 a.m. Interment Holy Sephulchre www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -