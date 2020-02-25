|
Age 90 Beloved husband of Margaret "Mickey" Walsh (nee Sheridan). Loving father of Kathleen (James) Herbert, Patricia (John) Trahey, Thomas (Cheryl) Walsh, Margaret "Peggy" (Douglas) Paluch, Terrence (Christina) Walsh. Proud grandfather of James (Adriana), Michael (Shannon), Megan (Christopher), Bridget, Laura (Lane), Jack, Thomas (Gina), Amanda (Taylor), Alison, Douglas (Isaeika), Daniel (Kelliann), Kevin (Marissa), Robert, Elizabeth (Kyle), Jane, Charles, Colin, and Mary Kate. Adoring great grandfather of Logan, Keagan, Kendall, Jackson, Fiona, Sean, Dylan, Declan, Gabriel, Joshua, Caroline, Addison, Brady, Thomas, and Emmett. Dear brother of Marie Schuering and the late Kathleen Evaldson. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Friend to many. Retired Lieutenant for CPD, soloist for CPD and St. Thomas More, Choir member of St. Michael Church. Proud member of the Orland Park Law Enforcement Organization. Proudly served in the Navy Reserve prior to the Korean War and served in the Army during Korean War. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Vincent DePaul www.stvincentdepaul.net/give. Visitation Wednesday 4-9 p.m. Funeral 10:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street Orland Park, IL to St. Michael Church Mass 10:45 a.m. Interment Holy Sephulchre www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2020