Services
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
5015 Lincoln Ave
Lisle, IL 60532
(630) 964-9392
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
5015 Lincoln Ave
Lisle, IL 60532
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James the Apostle Church
480 S. Park Blvd.
Glen Ellyn, IL
View Map
Thomas J. Weron Obituary
Thomas J. Weron, age 78, formerly of Glen Ellyn, passed away on June 21, 2019. Dear father of Lance and Jeffrey Weron. Former husband of Sarah Weron. Cherished cousin of Jack Glanz, Lenore Glanz, and many others. Caring friend of Hank (Kathy), Ed (Joyce), Ben, Mike, Bill, and Leo. Thomas was an avid golfer and bowler for many years. A Visitation will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 3-8pm at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home (5015 Lincoln Ave. Lisle, IL). A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10am at St. James the Apostle Church (480 S. Park Blvd. Glen Ellyn, IL). Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery (Niles, IL). For more info call 630-964-9392.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019
