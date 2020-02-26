Home

Tohle Funeral Home
4325 W. Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
773-685-4400
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tohle Funeral Home
4325 W. Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tohle Funeral Home
4325 W. Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
Tohle Funeral Home
4325 W. Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Cornelius Church
5430 W. Foster Ave
View Map

Thomas J. Wolos

Thomas J. Wolos Obituary
Thomas J. Wolos age 71 US Army Viet Nam Veteran. Beloved son of the late Walter Wolos and the late Jeanette, nee Stupek; loving brother of Susan (Bill) Farneth and Mary Wolos ; dearest uncle of William Farneth, Jennifer (Christopher Szoch) and Cesca Wolos-Fonteno; great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday and Friday 3 PM to 8 PM and Funeral service Saturday 10:30 AM from Tohle Funeral Home, 4325 W. Lawrence Ave. to St. Cornelius Church 5430 W. Foster Ave. Mass 11:00 AM. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy at www.appalachiantrail.org appreciated. Info 773-685-4400 or tohlefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2020
