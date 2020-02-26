|
Thomas J. Wolos age 71 US Army Viet Nam Veteran. Beloved son of the late Walter Wolos and the late Jeanette, nee Stupek; loving brother of Susan (Bill) Farneth and Mary Wolos ; dearest uncle of William Farneth, Jennifer (Christopher Szoch) and Cesca Wolos-Fonteno; great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday and Friday 3 PM to 8 PM and Funeral service Saturday 10:30 AM from Tohle Funeral Home, 4325 W. Lawrence Ave. to St. Cornelius Church 5430 W. Foster Ave. Mass 11:00 AM. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy at www.appalachiantrail.org appreciated. Info 773-685-4400 or tohlefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2020