Thomas J. Wysockey, 88, died peacefully July 9th. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Simonne, children: Simonne Soudan, John (Rebecca) Wysockey, Kathryn (Doug) Wysockey-Johnson, Michael (Tracy) Wysockey, and 14 grandchildren: Kat (Matt) Lighthouse, Colton, Makenna, and Weston Soudan; Zara, Margeaux, Tommy, and Violet Wysockey; Isabel and Soren Wysockey-Johnson; and Harry, Suzy, Beau, and Livy Wysockey. He was an admired uncle, cousin, and friend to countless.



He was chairman emeritus of Thatcher Foundations Inc. where he was well known for his integrity, ingenuity, commitment to safety, and sense of humor. A 1953 graduate of The Citadel with a B.S. in civil engineering, he joined Thatcher in 1957 after a short stint in the US Army Corps of Engineers. He was a board member of the American Subcontractors Association (ASA), director of the Builders Association and the Chicagoland Construction Safety Council, trustee of the Construction Advancement Foundation, trustee of the Deep Foundations Institute (DFI), president of the Industrial Contractors and Builders Association of Indiana, board member of the Society of American Military Engineers, member of the Chicago Committee on High Rise Buildings, and president of the Pile Driving Contractors Association. He was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the ASA, Chicago Chapter. The DFI awards two annual scholarships in his name for undergraduate or graduate study. He will be the 2019 recipient of the DFI Legends Award in Construction. He enjoyed golf and was an avid sailor, both competitively and for pleasure with family travels. He sailed all over the world. He piloted his own plane, 522PN. And his stories were even better, a true raconteur. He lived well and loved well. He was one of the great ones.



Visitation Friday, July 12, 2019, 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Shopping Center, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Saturday, July 13, 2019 10:00 am at Divine Mercy Perish at Sacred Heart Church, 1077 Tower Road, Winnetka, IL 60093.



In lieu of flowers please make a memorial contribution to the DFI - Thomas J. Wysockey Scholarship Fund, 326 Lafayette Avenue Hawthorne, NJ 07506 or Misericordia, 6300 N Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660.



