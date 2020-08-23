1/1
Thomas John Kapacinskas
Thomas John Kapacinskas was born on October 31, 1941. He died on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Tom was educated at St. Bede Academy in Peru, IL and the University of Notre Dame, BA '63, JD '68. Tom completed a post-doctoral diploma in Analytical Psychology (Jungian Psychoanalysis) in 1972 at the C.G. Jung Institut-Zuerich. He taught the great books seminar from an archetypal perspective and courses in Jung's psychology of religion at the University of Notre Dame from 1972 to 1979. He maintained a private practice in Jungian Analysis in South Bend. In 1975, together with the late June Singer of Chicago, Tom was a founding member of the Inter Regional Society of Jungian Analysts and their Training Institute, and in 1980 of the Chicago Society of Jungian Analysts and the C.G. Jung Institute of Chicago. Tom lectured and presented seminars in the psychology of religion nationally and internationally, encouraging the development of the Lithuanian Jung Society in 1990. During his Notre Dame teaching years, Tom was chairperson of annual conferences in Jungian Psychology and its cross-disciplinary relevance.

Tom was a philosophical soul who loved reading, teaching, and seminars where ideas could be discussed. Besides Jung, Tom was deeply affected by the work of many other psychoanalytic luminaries over the years. Most recently, Tom sought to integrate the work of Rene Girard and his anthropology and Ervin Laszlo and his cosmology into therapy work and into seminars he presented. He was always mindful that each human being was in a terrible struggle for survival and, to the extent that he could, practiced kindness and compassion. He always hoped that his friends and family would cherish the wonderful experience of life.

Tom was the eldest of five sons of Joseph and Violet Kapacinskas nee Gedraitis of Oglesby and Kewanee, IL. He is survived by his wife, Judith Robert, and their two daughters, Sophia and Fiona Kapacinskas. From his first marriage, Tom is survived by his former wife, Kamilla Knutson, a son, Thomas Kier, and a daughter, Mia Lynn Martin and her husband, Eric Martin. From his family of origin, Tom is survived by four brothers, Jerome of Arroyo Grande, CA, Joseph Anton of Cedar Rapids, IA, George of Montgomery, TX, and Christopher of Sugar Land, TX.

Visitation will be at Kaniewski Funeral Home on Sunday, August 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with the rosary at 2 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, August 24 at 11 a.m. at Saint Therese, Little Flower Church, with church viewing at 10 a.m., followed by interment in the mausoleum at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Notre Dame, IN. Donations to St. Bede Academy, Peru, IL are welcome in lieu of flowers. Due to social distancing, masks are required and attendees are asked not to share handshakes and hugs.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
AUG
23
Rosary
02:00 PM
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
AUG
24
Viewing
10:00 AM
Saint Therese, Little Flower Church
AUG
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Therese, Little Flower Church
AUG
24
Interment
mausoleum at Cedar Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
Memories & Condolences

August 21, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 21, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kristin Granade
August 20, 2020
We will miss Thomas very much. He was a loving, compassionate, intelligent man...who cared deeply about his family and others.

Pat, Tom and Nora
Family
August 20, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Patricia Somerville
August 20, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Patricia Somerville
August 20, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
August Cwik
