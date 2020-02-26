Home

POWERED BY

Services
Caruth Village Funeral Home - Hot Springs
4623 North Highway 7
Hot Springs Village, AR 71909
501-984-6111
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
Hot Springs Village, AR
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
Hot Springs Village, AR
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Hot Springs Village, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Liszka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas John Liszka


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas John Liszka Obituary
Thomas John Liszka, 79 years old of Hot Springs Village (HSV), AR, passed at home from this earth to his heavenly reward on February 21, 2020 after a courageous 6 year battle with renal cancer. Tom, son of John Joseph Liszka and Helen Joan Zelazny Liszka, was born in St. Margaret's hospital in Hammond, IN on July 18, 1940. He grew up in Harvey, IL and graduated from St. John Elementary and Thornton Township H.S. Tom is survived by the love of his life, Janet (nee Lau) whom he married in 1963. Together they raised a family of four children-John Joseph (Beverly), Douglas Allen (Jennifer), Michael Brian and Karin Diane Liszka. Tom was very proud of his children and grandchildren- Sean, Ryan, and Kaley Liszka of Naperville, IL and, Griffen, Tara, and Addison of Downers Grove, IL and, Candace of Midlothian, TX. He loved going to their games and activities, chatting with them on the telephone and always reminding them to apply themselves to their studies. Tom was also survived by many extended loving family and friends. His parents, brother, Edward, sister-in-law, Florence, many aunts, uncles, and cousins and two grandchildren preceded him in death. Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Church in HSV from 4-6PM on Thursday February 27th, 2020 with a Rosary service to follow at 6PM. Funeral mass will be held by FR. William Elser at Sacred Heart Church on Friday February 28th, 2020 at 11:00AM. Interment in the Sacred Heart Columbarium will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Cancer Research Center. Special thanks to Dr. Muldoon, Dr. Don Bodemann, Dr. Golden and DeeDee and Crystal from Arkansas Hospice. Online condolences at www.caruth-hale.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -