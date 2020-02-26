|
Thomas John Liszka, 79 years old of Hot Springs Village (HSV), AR, passed at home from this earth to his heavenly reward on February 21, 2020 after a courageous 6 year battle with renal cancer. Tom, son of John Joseph Liszka and Helen Joan Zelazny Liszka, was born in St. Margaret's hospital in Hammond, IN on July 18, 1940. He grew up in Harvey, IL and graduated from St. John Elementary and Thornton Township H.S. Tom is survived by the love of his life, Janet (nee Lau) whom he married in 1963. Together they raised a family of four children-John Joseph (Beverly), Douglas Allen (Jennifer), Michael Brian and Karin Diane Liszka. Tom was very proud of his children and grandchildren- Sean, Ryan, and Kaley Liszka of Naperville, IL and, Griffen, Tara, and Addison of Downers Grove, IL and, Candace of Midlothian, TX. He loved going to their games and activities, chatting with them on the telephone and always reminding them to apply themselves to their studies. Tom was also survived by many extended loving family and friends. His parents, brother, Edward, sister-in-law, Florence, many aunts, uncles, and cousins and two grandchildren preceded him in death. Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Church in HSV from 4-6PM on Thursday February 27th, 2020 with a Rosary service to follow at 6PM. Funeral mass will be held by FR. William Elser at Sacred Heart Church on Friday February 28th, 2020 at 11:00AM. Interment in the Sacred Heart Columbarium will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Cancer Research Center. Special thanks to Dr. Muldoon, Dr. Don Bodemann, Dr. Golden and DeeDee and Crystal from Arkansas Hospice. Online condolences at www.caruth-hale.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2020