Thomas John Petrakis

Thomas John Petrakis, of Glenview, passed away on April 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Nana, nee Arvanitis. Adored father of Peter (Larissa) and the late John Petrakis. Dear Papou of Sam, Peter, Harry, and Maria Petrakis. Loving brother-in-law of Danny (Tula) Arvanitis, George (Maria) Arvanitis, and the late Mary (the late Peter) Christakos. Dedicated uncle of many nieces and nephews. Thomas was a renowned advertising executive, devoted husband, father, and grandfather and he will truly be missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Rd, Glenview, IL 60025 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral services will be held privately. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral Information 847-901-4012
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020
