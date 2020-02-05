|
Thomas John Pfeifer of Summit, died January 31, 2020 at William Middleton VA hospital in Madison WI. Tom was born in Chicago Illinois on January 14, 1960 to the late John and Rose (Enzbigilis) Pfeifer, brother of David (Gaile), Uncle to Clarissa (Dan) Smiley, Stephanie McMillen and Jeremy Pfeifer. Great Uncle to Maxwell, Mason and Myles Smiley and Elijah McMillen. Tom grew up and lived in Cicero, Illinois until joining the military. Tom served his country honorably in the Navy from 1984 to 1992 on the USS Tarawa during Operation Desert storm, he was stationed in San Diego California. In the Navy he received the Joint Meritorious Unit Commendation: Navy Unit Commendation, Navy "E" Award Good Conduct Medal with Bronze Star, Navy Expeditionary Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with 3 Bronze Stars. Tom enjoyed his military time, visited many countries and had many experiences. Tom enjoyed fishing, camping, being outdoors and his cat Sparkle. A visitation will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 10 am until time of funeral service at 12pm at Adolf Funeral Home, 7000 S. Madison St, Willowbrook, IL 60527. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery Forest Park. For information 630-325-2300, www.adolfservices.com or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2020