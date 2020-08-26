Thomas Jones

Thomas "Art" Jones, 99, of Mount Prospect, passed away August 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Gloria Jones, nee Dutton for 69 years. Loving father of Jeffrey (Sonja) Jones, Timothy (Teresa) Jones, and Penelope (David) Harney. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer (William) Miller, Brian (fiancé Erin Devine) Jones, Laura (Bryan) Brearley, Thomas (fiancé Sarah Smith) Jones, Max (Laura) Harney, and John (Colleen Josephs) Harney.
Art was a longtime employee of Morton Salt Company, in Chicago. Longtime parishioner of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mount Prospect.
Visitation Friday, 10:00 A.M. until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Interment St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 100 S. School St., Mount Prospect, IL 60056.
