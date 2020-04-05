|
Proud U.S. Army Veteran of Palos Heights, IL passed peacefully on 3/30/20. He was born in Chicago on November 6, 1944. He was the beloved husband of his loving wife the late JoAnne (Ringius/Gunnerson) Bangs. He is survived by his two loving children, Erica (Charles) Sutter and Todd (Kelly) Bangs. Tom was the proud grandfather of Abigail Sutter, Jenna Sutter and Miles Bangs. Tom was one of three children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Bangs and Helen (Henrichs) Bangs. He is survived by his dear sisters, Barbara (James) Lewis and Lois (George) Masny. He was a fond uncle to James, Robert, Thomas and Jennifer Lewis. Tom worked for Tuthill Pump Corporation, Panduit and retired from the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District. He always enjoyed car shows with his '69 Camaro and loved to fix everything from bicycles to watches. Tom attended St. Basil's Catholic School, graduated from Chicago Vocational High School. The family would like to express their love and gratitude to Tom's extended family and close friends who have kept him busy in his retirement and checked in on him daily. Due to today's environment the services will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER in Palos Heights. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020