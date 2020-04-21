|
|
Tom Norris died peacefully at home with his family at his bedside on April 15, 2020 in Jarrell, Texas.
Everything about Tom was big: his presence, his generosity, his compassion, his confidence, his faith, his leadership, his capacity to make and keep friends, his love for his heritage, his spirituality, his passion for justice, his appreciation for arts and culture. He leaves his fingerprints on all the souls of those who knew and loved him.
Tom attended Holy Cross Seminary, Notre Dame University and studied theology in France and Rome. His career included years working in the insurance industry at Rollins, Burdick and Hunter, AON, and he was managing partner at Norris, Pacholick Benefits Advisors.
Tom was a longtime resident of Naperville where he was an active parishioner at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, involved in the Anam Cara faith sharing community and men's spirituality groups. He was also involved in youth baseball and volleyball. He was a lay associate of the Wheaton Franciscans, and also served as Board President of Villa St. Benedict in Lisle.
He was born September 29, 1937 in Chicago to the late William and Nellie (Scanlon) Norris, immigrants from Co. Kerry, Ireland. He is survived by his wife Laura (Murphy) sons David and Peter and daughters Kimberly Abraham and Heather Reed (Monica) and grandchildren, Bethany and David Jr. Norris, Bryce and Baby-Girl-to-be Reed. He was the cherished brother of Mary Ellen Durbin (the late Ron), Sheila McCann (the late Larry), Ray (Suzanne), and Marian (Richard Herrera), as well as the late William (Rhoda), and the late James (Barbara) He was adored by his many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. He was the dear friend of many cousins here and in Ireland.
Tom will be remembered for his capacity to develop and sustain deeply personal, loving relationships with family and friends over the years. His friends were legion and faithful. He was unforgettable!
Tom's greatest treasure was his family, his wife, his children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Tom requested that memorial donations be made to the , the , and the Center for Social Concerns at Notre Dame University.
Due to current travel restrictions, friends and family will gather at a later date for a funeral at St. Thomas Parish, followed by a celebration of Tom's wonderful life.
"There is only Love."
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2020