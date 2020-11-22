1/1
Thomas K. Sampson
Thomas K. Sampson age 54 of Wilmette. Beloved husband of Syndy Sampson nee Schmitz; loving father of Mia, Carter and Matthew Sampson; cherished son of the late Gary and Mary Jean Sampson; dear brother of Laurie (Paul) Duxbury, Jon (Maria) Sampson and Nancy Sampson; fond brother-in-law of Bill (Carol) Schmitz, Billy (Krissy) Schmitz and Brian (Ashley) Schmitz; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday November 28, 2020 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church 9th and Linden Wilmette, IL 60091. Social distancing and mask are required. Funeral Mass Private at 11:00 a.m. To livestream go to www.donnellanfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to appendix cancer research in memory of Tom Sampson at the University of Chicago Medicine. Checks may be made payable to the "University of Chicago Medicine" and sent to the following address: University of Chicago Gift Administration and Business Data, Tom Sampson Memorial, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615. or, you can donate online at: giving.uchicago.edu/tom-sampson or Evans Scholars Foundation, 2501 Patriot Boulevard Glenview, IL 60026. Info www.donnellanfuneral.com or 847 675-1990.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
NOV
28
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
