|
|
Thomas (TK) Kasperski of Cave Creek, Arizona passed away January 8, 2020 at the age of 71. He was born January 10, 1948 to Thomas and Marcella (Natonski) Kasperski in Chicago, Illinois. Thomas graduated from J Sterling Morton High School, attended Morton Junior College, and then entered the world of insurance. He married Janice Trobl soon thereafter. He began his career as a salesman for several insurance companies in the Midwest including Mutual of Omaha and served in the business for over 40 years. Prior to retirement, he had risen to executive status. After a long successful career Thomas and Janice moved to Sun City West, Arizona in 2006, and later Cave Creek, Arizona where Thomas continued to work in sales in the Phoenix area after his semiretirement thirteen years ago. Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Janice Kasperski of Cave Creek, AZ; son Jason Kasperski of Sherman Oaks, CA; and brother Raymond Kasperski and his wife Elaine Kasperski of Orland Park, IL, along with many nieces and nephews.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Kasperski and Marcella Pugno.
In the coming months, a memorial service will be held in Illinois. The date has yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers a contribution may be made in Thomas' name to Boys Town, Omaha, NE. Please share memories, comments, photos, or videos with Thomas' family on his tribute wall at www.caminodelsol.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020