Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Giles Church
1045 Columbian Ave
Oak Park, IL
View Map
Thomas Kevin Hunt Obituary
Thomas Kevin Hunt, 18, of Oak Park; beloved son of Carolynn and Phillip Hunt; loving brother of Amanda, Evelyn, and Lillian Hunt; cherished grandchild of Marjorie and William Hunt, Nancy and the late Gerald Petroskey; adored nephew, cousin, and friend of many. Visitation Friday, May 10th, 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., at Drechsler, Brown, & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Family and friends are to meet at St. Giles Church, 1045 Columbian Ave., Oak Park, Saturday, May 11th for Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rebecca's Dream in honor of Thomas Kevin Hunt and Mental Health Month (www.rebeccasdream.org – PO Box 616, Northbrook, IL 60065) are appreciated. For info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019
