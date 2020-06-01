Thomas Kostas Poulakidas, 82, peacefully passed away May 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Aliki, nee Anagnos; loving father of Marina (Michael) Morelli and Cynthia (Corey) Tobin; cherished grandfather of Thomas and Theodora Tobin and Harry and Penelope Morelli; devoted son of the late Fr. Kostas and Zafiroula, nee Antonaropoulos; dearest brother of Andreas (Mary), Christina (Peter) Maydanis, Sakee (Irene) and Ange (the late Alex) Pappas; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Thomas was devoted to his family as a selfless husband, father and grandfather. The son of a Greek Orthodox priest, he developed a deep love for the church that guided him throughout his entire life.
Thomas earned his undergraduate degree in chemistry from The University of Oklahoma, a Doctorate of Dental Medicine from Loyola University of Chicago, and completed his specialty in endodontics at Northwestern University. He proudly served in the US Army's famed First Cavalry Division in Vietnam, attaining the rank of Captain. His brave service was recognized with numerous awards, including the Bronze Star. When he returned from Vietnam, Thomas married his beloved Aliki, and proceeded to build an accomplished endodontic career, both as a practitioner and a tenured professor at Northwestern. He cherished fishing with his grandkids in Green Lake, Wisconsin, researching stocks, and cultivating his garden. From rather humble beginnings, he lived a fulfilling and successful life as a son, a brother, a husband, a father, a grandfather, a role model, and a teacher. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral and interment services are private. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Tuesday, June 2nd, starting at 10:55 a.m. CDT on the website of Ascension of Our Lord Greek Orthodox Church (https://www.ascensiongoc.com/), and the graveside service at Elmwood Cemetery via a Facebook stream (https://www.facebook.com/jgadinamis/)
We look forward to celebrating his life post-pandemic. For those inclined, Memorial tributes may be made in Thomas' memory to Ascension of Our Lord Greek Orthodox Church. Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, 847-375-0095 or www.jgadinamis.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 1, 2020.