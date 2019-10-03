Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Fisher Church
10234 S. Washtenaw Ave
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Fisher Church
10234 S. Washtenaw Ave
Chicago, IL
Ret. CPD; Beloved husband of Diane, nee Wielgos, for 55 years; Loving and caring father of Karen (Tom CFD) O'Connell, Kathleen (Jim Local 73) Brazel, JoAnn (Bryan Local 10) Reilly, Thomas Jr. IBEW Local 134 (Trisha), and Kevin (Chrissy Cook); Proud grandpa of Sean (CFD), Audrey, Danny, Anne, Hannah, Brenna, and Quinn; Preceded in death by his siblings, Andrew (Agnes), John "Precious" (Margaret), Helen, William (Mary Ann Shea), Margaret (James CPD) McGivney, Dorothy (Felix "Bud") Mulheron, Lillian (John "Jack") Millard, Catherine (William "Kaiser") Monahan, and James; Dear brother-in-law, uncle, and friend of many; Former husband of the late Mary Ellen McArdle; Proud U.S. Air Force Korean War Veteran; Founding member of The Flags Club, and member of American Legion Post #854; Visitation Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. John Fisher Church, 10234 S. Washtenaw Ave, Chicago; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations to CPD Memorial Fund, www.cpdmemorial.org would be appreciated; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 3, 2019
