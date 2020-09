Thomas L. Graham, age 72, of Addison, longtime employee of Illinois Bell; beloved husband of Bonnie, nee Basile; loving father of Brian and Suzanne (Dominic) Boccuzzi; proud grandfather of Gianna and Grace Boccuzzi; dear brother of Roger (Joann) Graham; uncle, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Saturday, September 26, 2020, 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 11:00 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 North Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com