Thomas Leo McRaith, Jr., age 85, of Evanston. Loving husband of 61 years to Jimmie (nee Hartson) McRaith. Loving father of Colleen Irgang, Erin, Tim (Pam), Shannon Dowdle (Rick), Caroline Nelson (Jim), Ellen (Michael Prah) and Patrick McRaith. Proud grandfather of 22, and great grandfather of one. Dear brother of Kathleen (the late Lloyd) Maday, Brigid Hughes (Patrick), Maureen (the late Jay) McGowan and the late John Barry and the late Mary Ann McRaith. Visitation Friday, October 11, 2019, 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard, Skokie, Illinois 60077. Funeral Mass Saturday, October 12, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, 1615 Lincoln Street, Evanston, Illinois 60201. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Vincent de Paul at St. Athanasius or Shore Community Services, 8350 Laramie Avenue, Skokie, IL 60077.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019