Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Athanasius Catholic Church
1615 Lincoln Street
Evanston, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas McRaith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas L. McRaith Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas L. McRaith Jr. Obituary
Thomas Leo McRaith, Jr., age 85, of Evanston. Loving husband of 61 years to Jimmie (nee Hartson) McRaith. Loving father of Colleen Irgang, Erin, Tim (Pam), Shannon Dowdle (Rick), Caroline Nelson (Jim), Ellen (Michael Prah) and Patrick McRaith. Proud grandfather of 22, and great grandfather of one. Dear brother of Kathleen (the late Lloyd) Maday, Brigid Hughes (Patrick), Maureen (the late Jay) McGowan and the late John Barry and the late Mary Ann McRaith. Visitation Friday, October 11, 2019, 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard, Skokie, Illinois 60077. Funeral Mass Saturday, October 12, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, 1615 Lincoln Street, Evanston, Illinois 60201. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Vincent de Paul at St. Athanasius or Shore Community Services, 8350 Laramie Avenue, Skokie, IL 60077.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now