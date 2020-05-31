Thomas L. Priestley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas L Priestley, of Roselle, husband of Patricia, nee Connell; father of Bill (Holly) and Jennifer (Juan) Vargas; grandpa of Elizabeth; brother of Bill Priestley of Oklahoma and Lynn Priestley of Florida. Tom was a proud Vietnam veteran. He was a lifelong learner who served as a board member on both the District 12 School Board and the Roselle Library Board. He was active in both his children's activities; coaching soccer and basketball. He also had a desire to travel to the farthest reaches of our planet. He was a good man and will be missed by many. A memorial service celebrating Tom's life will be held at a later date. Cremation private at the Countryside Crematory.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved