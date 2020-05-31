Thomas L Priestley, of Roselle, husband of Patricia, nee Connell; father of Bill (Holly) and Jennifer (Juan) Vargas; grandpa of Elizabeth; brother of Bill Priestley of Oklahoma and Lynn Priestley of Florida. Tom was a proud Vietnam veteran. He was a lifelong learner who served as a board member on both the District 12 School Board and the Roselle Library Board. He was active in both his children's activities; coaching soccer and basketball. He also had a desire to travel to the farthest reaches of our planet. He was a good man and will be missed by many. A memorial service celebrating Tom's life will be held at a later date. Cremation private at the Countryside Crematory.





