Thomas L. Trinley, Age 82, Born into Eternal Life on March 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Carolyn Cole Trinley and the late Maureen Doyle Trinley. Loving father of Catherine, Patrick, Elizabeth, Sheila Trinley-Kopplin (Greg Kopplin), and Thomas (Lisa) Trinley. Proud "Grandpa Tee Tee" of Melissa (Reid) Caraher, Caitlan, Meghan (Matt Roy), Patrick, Clare, Carly, Ryan, Grace, and Tara; and great-grandfather of Wyatt Roy. Beloved son of the late Louis and Mary Connors Trinley. Dear brother of the late Marilou Trinley.Tom was also loved by many cousins and countless friends. Also missed by his faithful canine companion, SHEENA. Tom was an alumnus of Mt. Carmel H.S. (1955), University of Notre Dame (1959), graduating with a degree in Chemical Engineering, and earned his J.D. from DePaul University. He has been a practicing attorney for over 50 years. Tom served as a Lieutenant JG in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Point Defiance (LSD-31)(1959-1962). Longtime parishioner of Christ the King Parish where his five children and two of his grandchildren attended grammar school. Tom was a talented pianist, voracious reader, and lover of many genres of music. He will be remembered for his brilliant mind, quick wit, and extremely outgoing and friendly personality. Visitation Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643 from 9:30am-11:00am. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Private Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date. Memorials to the Men of Carmel Fund c/o Mt. Carmel H.S., 6410 S. Dante Ave., Chicago, IL 60637 or University of Notre Dame, Department of Development, 1100 Grace Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556 are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020