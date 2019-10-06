|
|
Age 77, passed away peacefully at the Summit of Park Ridge surrounded by his loving family. Survived by his wife Nancy (nee Whiting). Loving father of Michael; devoted grandpa of Tommy, Michael, and Lizi Laughlin; dear brother of the late Anna, Michael (Sherry) and Patricia Wille; cherished son of the late Mick and Ann Laughlin. Retired in 2008 after a long career as a teacher at St. Philip the Apostle in Northfield and Faith Hope and Charity School in Winnetka. The funeral Mass will be at St. Paul of the Cross Church in Park Ridge at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019