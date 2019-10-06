Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul of the Cross Church
Park Ridge, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Laughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Lawrence Laughlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Lawrence Laughlin Obituary
Age 77, passed away peacefully at the Summit of Park Ridge surrounded by his loving family. Survived by his wife Nancy (nee Whiting). Loving father of Michael; devoted grandpa of Tommy, Michael, and Lizi Laughlin; dear brother of the late Anna, Michael (Sherry) and Patricia Wille; cherished son of the late Mick and Ann Laughlin. Retired in 2008 after a long career as a teacher at St. Philip the Apostle in Northfield and Faith Hope and Charity School in Winnetka. The funeral Mass will be at St. Paul of the Cross Church in Park Ridge at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now